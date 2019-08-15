Posidonia on Sa Rapita beach. 14-08-2019 P. AGUILO

Personnel from the Balearic government's emergencies directorate have undertaken 79 inspections of beaches so far this summer.

The inspections are for health and safety measures, signage, warning flags, lookout towers, rescue services and accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

One of the inspections has caused some controversy. The check on the Sa Rapita beach, part of Es Trenc, led to the report regarding what was described as the high level of risk posed by the accumulation of posidonia remains.