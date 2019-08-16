Celebrity
Griff, it's not the Nine O´clock News but you will be in the Bulletin!
Well we are not the nine o´clock news but we do have our followers!!!
Griffith Rhys Jones, the British actor and comedian, was suitably impressed by our coverage of his participation in the classic sailing regatta at the Club de Mar aboard his yacht, the Argyll.
He even took a photograph of our story and placed it on his instragam site.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Take note. The English language press go apeshit. #mallorca #regatta #sailing #notices #racing #yachting
Una publicación compartida de Griff Rhys Jones (@griffrhysjones) el
Thanks Griff and thanks for the interview which will appear in Sunday´s newspaper.
Happy sailing!!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.