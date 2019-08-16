Iman and her boyfriend Stan in Palmanova. 15-08-2019 Iman Barlow

It has been reported in the Sun newspaper that a British female kickboxer nicknamed "Pretty Killer" fought off a pair of Spanish muggers attacking an English dad holidaying with his kids in Majorca.

Professional fighter Iman Barlow, 26, leapt into action with her boxer boyfriend when they spotted a robbery unfolding near their hotel in Palmanova.

Iman won the Women's Super Bantamweight Title in 2017 after defeating Meryum Mergen.

The two robbers were trying to steal the victim's wrist watch worth £25,000, sadly a common occurrence here in Majorca.

But as they tried to flee the scene on a moped, world champion Iman gave chase and delivered a signature kick to one of the thugs - causing him to crash to the ground.

Boyfriend Stan Stannard, 26, an international class middleweight boxer, punched the other man and between them they were able to pin them down for ten minutes until police arrived.

Iman, who has since returned with Stan to their home in Melton Mowbray, Leics., said: "One of the lads in our party saw it start and said 'there's a fight going on over there'."

"They ran off and as one went past me I kicked him in the chest to slow him down."

"These blokes had got off their scooter and while one held the man's wrist the other took his watch off."

"He carried on running and then a young girl shouted 'he's got my dad's watch' so Stan ran after him and hit him with a left hand punch."

"Afterwards you start thinking he could have had a knife or a gun but instinct just kicked in at the time."

"The family thanked us for what we had done and they gave us 50 Euros which we didn't want to accept at first."

"When I told my dad what had happened he loved it. He couldn't believe it but he was happy that we got involved."

"My training definitely helped me have the confidence to do something when the robbery was happening."