A young man is stabbed during a robbery in Palma
A man, aged approximately 30 years old, who was assaulted during a robbery is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neighbourhood of La Soledat in Palma, according to the emergency services.
The event took place yesterday in calle de les Ànimes shortly after midnight. The victim was taken to Son Espases hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
A security guard saw the wounded man inside a car and called the Emergency Service on 112.
