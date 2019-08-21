When the school term starts there will be major tailbacks on Palma's arterial roads. 19-08-2019 R.L.

Shares:

The leader of the Partido Popular at the Council of Majorca, Llorenç Galmés, is warning of "traffic chaos" in Palma when the schools go back. This is because of the unfinished roadworks in the vicinity of the Palacio de Congresos.

Galmés describes the planning for what is the first phase of a "boulevard" type remodelling of the three-lane highway as "disastrous". One lane has been closed despite no work being carried out.

The PP and others had asked for the whole project to be put back until October. It was started in June and then suspended; it still is suspended and has been throughout August.

The Council's original intention had been for the work to be carried out over approximately a six-week period in June and July.

For Galmés, this is indicative of how the left-wing pact at the Council organises things, and he fears that when the school term starts there will be major tailbacks on Palma's arterial roads.