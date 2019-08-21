Superyacht Chakra in Palma bay. 20-08-2019 Gabriel Alomar

The bay of Palma keeps on attracting superyachts this summer and earlier this week three more were spotted mooring in the Majorcan waters.

The Darnice III 196.85ft custom motor yacht motor yacht was built by Benetti in Italy in 1984 and refitted in 1998.

The Minderella yacht was built in 1986 by Feadship in Netherlandsand and refitted in 2016 and is currently for sale for 15.255.292,00 euros.

The final superyacht is Chakra which was first launched in 1963 at a Dutch yard as a commercial vessel, and then was converted into a superyacht at the British yard Devonport Yachts in 1998, is also for sale for 34.000.000,00 euros.