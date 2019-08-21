News
Ferrari driver in Ibiza fined for driving with naked woman
The Ibiza police have taken action against a Ferrari owner who was driving around Ibiza with a naked woman on the roof of his high performance vehicle.
The man, who lives in Ibiza, faces a whole number of traffic offences.
He was spotted by police on Monday driving along the Paseo Maritimo in Ibiza town.
