The Ferrari driving on the Paseo Maritimo, Ibiza. 19-08-2019 Redacción Ibiza

The Ibiza police have taken action against a Ferrari owner who was driving around Ibiza with a naked woman on the roof of his high performance vehicle.

The man, who lives in Ibiza, faces a whole number of traffic offences.

He was spotted by police on Monday driving along the Paseo Maritimo in Ibiza town.