Emergencies
Five believed dead in light aircraft collision
Three people are known to have been killed following a mid-air collision between a light aircraft and a microlight on Sunday afternoon. The number of fatalities could be as many as five.
The incident occurred shortly after 1.30pm in area near to Inca Hospital. Three deaths were confirmed by the emergency services. A search was under way to locate two other people. The light aircraft and microlight came down on the Cami Taritx between Inca and Costitx.
