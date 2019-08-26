Majorca and Minorca on rain and storm alert from tomorrow. 25-08-2019 PAU FIGUEROLA

The Balearic emergency centre yesterday issued a level one, orange, alert for outbreaks of torrential rain and storms from tomorrow.

The storms are forecast to begin sweeping across the Balearics from midnight tonight and could bring 50 litres of rain per square metre.

26/08 11:45 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:45 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/3e4tPDEbUo https://t.co/0az4T7N2yU — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 26, 2019

The emergency centre warned that the rain will be extremely heavy at times and that the general pùblic, in particular drivers, should be aware of the suddent change in the weather.