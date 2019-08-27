The Norwegian Pearl hosting the Runaway to Paradise cruise due in Palma this morning. 27-08-2019 MDB

Jon Bon Jovi is headlining a themed cruise called Runaway to Paradise onboard the Norwegian Pearl which departed Barcelona on Monday and was due to arrive in Palma this morning.

More than 2,000 people are on board. The ship will stay in Palma until 5.30pm.

Runaway to Paradise offers fans of Bon Jovi four days at sea with an endless number of concerts and activities related to the musician, in addition to two personal performances by Jon Bon Jovi himself.

The rocker's second concert will be on Wednesday with the band Kings of Suburbia, and will start shortly after the Norwegian Pearl leaves Palma, where the musician will spend a few hours.