Some ten members of the emergency services - medics and police - went to the scene. 27-08-2019 Julio Bastida

A 50-year-old man died this morning after falling from the fifth floor of the Luis Vives College in Palma.

A maintenance worker at the school, he fell onto the roof of a van.

Some ten members of the emergency services - medics and police - went to the scene and attempted to save him, but to no avail.

Work colleagues have told the police that the deceased didn't have any tasks assigned to him at the place from where he fell.

The railing was checked and found to be in perfect condition. The initial conclusion is that he took his own life.