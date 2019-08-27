Emergencies
Suicide suspected after fall at Palma school
A 50-year-old man died this morning after falling from the fifth floor of the Luis Vives College in Palma.
A maintenance worker at the school, he fell onto the roof of a van.
Some ten members of the emergency services - medics and police - went to the scene and attempted to save him, but to no avail.
Work colleagues have told the police that the deceased didn't have any tasks assigned to him at the place from where he fell.
The railing was checked and found to be in perfect condition. The initial conclusion is that he took his own life.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.