The two detainees on their way to the courts. 26-08-2019

Two Italians were remanded in custody on Monday, accused of having stolen a Rolex gold watch from the head of the prosecution service in the Balearics, Tomeu Barceló.

Last Friday at around half one in the afternoon, Barceló was walking along the Calle Riera in Palma when he was pushed in the back by one of the two, who then tore the watch from his wrist.

A passer-by tackled the Italian. There was a fight which resulted in the passer-by fracturing a rib. The thief ran off to a waiting motorcycle, and the pair fled the scene.

There were several witnesses to what happened, a theft identical in its operation to one four days before, which led to the arrest of two Italians.

The pair in the Barceló robbery were detained after they had got on a plane at Son Sant Joan Airport. The National Police recovered the stolen watch and two phones which had been stolen and also seized a quantity of cash and false identity documents.

The two would seem to be members of a gang linked to the mafia in Naples. The nature of the robbery was in keeping with previous ones. They are typically committed by individuals who come to Majorca for a brief time and disguise themselves as tourists.