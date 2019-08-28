Fifty-three of the fines were for illegal anchoring, staying overnight without permission or for exceeding the authorised time. 26-08-2019 R.L.

Figures for 2018 from the environment ministry reveal that 68% of people who were fined for an infringement in the Cabrera National Park were foreigners. There were 130 proceedings in all, 89 of these having applied to foreign citizens.

The total fine amount was 37,710 euros, of which only 8,020 euros (for 26 cases) have been received. Fifteen of the 26 are foreigners. Outstanding fines are being pursued through email contacts given at the time when the fines were issued.

Sailing without permission resulted in 29 fines and accessing unauthorised areas on land in 22 fines. There were also sanctions for recreational fishing and various unauthorised uses, such as flying a drone.

In other protected marine areas in the Balearics there were thirty fines in 2018, Most of these were issued by the Guardia Civil and from June to October. The majority of offences related to fishing without a licence or being in a prohibited area.