German pyromaniac remanded in custody
The German arrested on Monday on suspicion of starting fires was remanded in custody without bail by a Palma court on Tuesday evening.
A former member of the German military, he was detained along the Camí de Son Quint in Esporles. He was in possession of barbecue tablets, lighters and a blowtorch.
There had been three minor fires in Esporles woodland in the days prior to his arrest. He has declined to make a statement but is known to the Guardia Civil because of incidents of a similar nature elsewhere in Majorca.
