The ex-military German was arrested for starting several fires in Esporles. 27-08-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

The German arrested on Monday on suspicion of starting fires was remanded in custody without bail by a Palma court on Tuesday evening.

A former member of the German military, he was detained along the Camí de Son Quint in Esporles. He was in possession of barbecue tablets, lighters and a blowtorch.

There had been three minor fires in Esporles woodland in the days prior to his arrest. He has declined to make a statement but is known to the Guardia Civil because of incidents of a similar nature elsewhere in Majorca.