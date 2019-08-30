New film in Palma today, Angel has Fallen. 28-08-2019 Aficine.com

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today. Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow. Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

The new film this weekend is Angel has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston.

Plot summary Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Duration 2 hour 01 minute. Rated 16. Category Action, Thriller

Angel has Fallen OCIMAX 16 Action/Thriller 20.30/22.45 every day,01.00 on Friday and Saturday

Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 12.20 (31/8 & 1/9) 18.45 (3/9)

Angel has Fallen MAHON 16 Action/Thriller 20.00 (02/09)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.30 (02/09)

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.15/21.25 (no session at 21:15 on Friday, no 18.15 session on Thursday)

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 20.00 (2, 3, 5/9) 12.20 (31/8, 1/9)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.45