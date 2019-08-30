The two Brazillians in court yesterday. 29-08-2019 Juan P. Martínez

Shares:

Two Brazilians who terrorised Palma taxi drivers over the last New Year period were sentenced yesterday to a total of twelve and a half years.

One received a five-year sentence, the other seven and a half years.

When they are released, they will be expelled from Spain and be subject to orders preventing them from returning for ten years.

The pair admitted in court that they had attacked three drivers between December 28 and January 7. The prosecutor stated that they had acted with great violence, holding drivers by the neck and punching them in order to obtain money and any items of value in the taxis.

The prosecution service had initially called for twenty years for the two, who had acted with a third person - a minor.

The sentences were reduced as their drug addictions were taken into account as was some compensation which had been paid.