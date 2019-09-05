One of the rooms where the victims were guarded. 20-06-2019 Guardia Civil

South American women who were forced to work as prostitutes were watched over by security guards so that they didn't escape.

The 22 women were available 24 hours a day, and there may have been more than the 22. The women were sexually exploited at properties in Calvia and Palma.

There was apparently a turnover every two months, and new women would be introduced.

The prostitution was discovered as part of the Guardia Civil's Operation Thong.

In June, six people from a gang engaged in the sale of stolen jewellery and precious metals were arrested.

They had been responsible for numerous robberies in Majorca and at least one in Ibiza.

Money laundered from their activities was estimated to have been 300,000 euros, while items recovered were valued at over half a million euros.