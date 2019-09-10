Cruise tourism
PP wanting "global pact" on cruise tourism limits
The Partido Popular are criticising the Balearic government for seeking to limit cruise tourism in Palma without having gained a consensus. The party adds, however, that it will support restrictions if there are agreements with business sectors which would be affected.
The leader of the PP, Biel Company, said yesterday that at a time when there is a fall in tourist numbers, it is "not the most brilliant idea" to be talking about limiting cruise tourism without having negotiated this with businesses in the tourism and related sectors.
Company notes that the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation has indicated that 70% of shops in Palma depend on cruise tourism. Nevertheless, the PP are willing to see how the pressure from cruise ships might be reduced. For this, there needs to be "a global pact".
