The chiringuito at Es Dolç, could be under threat. 09-09-2019 M. CLADERA

The environment ministry is once more questioning the legality of certain chiringuitos on beaches in protected natural areas. The director general for natural spaces, Llorenç Mas, has written to the Costas Authority's delegation in the Balearics in informing the authority about ten bars. These are all in areas of community interest or zones for the special protection of birds.

This is the second time that the ministry has contacted the Costas about chiringuitos. Miquel Mir, now the minister, did so in 2017 when he was director general. At that time, attention was drawn to thirteen.

Mas says that the Costas response was somewhat vague in that the ministry was unable to determine the legality of each bar. The ten bars now under scrutiny are on the beaches at Cala Mondrago (Santanyi), Sa Calobra (Escorca), Aguila and Mesquida (Capdepera), Estellencs, Llosa de l’Ullal (Puerto Pollensa), Es Dolç (Colonia Sant Jordi), Cala Deya, and Mago and Portals Vells (Calvià).

"We want to know what the real situation is, as we are unaware of their having passed an environmental impact assessment, as is required by law," states the director general.

These bars could be in similar situations to the chiringuitos on Es Trenc beach which, in 2016, were ruled to have been in breach of state regulations. In essence, these regulations don't allow permanent structures on beaches in protected natural areas. Campos town hall was therefore obliged to demolish them. They have been replaced by smaller demountable bars that are temporary for the tourism season.