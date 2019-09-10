Weather
Storms hit Majorca, Palma under water
The Aemet met agency was spot on today. With Majorca on amber, level two alert for heavy freak storms, the torrential rain, thunder and strong winds worked their way across the island from mid-morning, reaching Palma late afternoon and soaking the city. Click to watch the video.
A number of waterspouts, tornadoes just out to sea were caught on camera.
Conditions will improve slightly tomorrow, but more rain is forecast before the weekend.
