Weather
Storm overturns vehicles on ferry
A number of vehicles on a Baleària ferry ended up on their sides as a consequence of the strength of waves last night in Palma.
The Hypatia de Alejandria ferry operates on the Barcelona-Alcudia-Ciutadella route. Ironically perhaps, the ship had to dock in Palma because of the rough sea conditions off the north of the island. Cars and trucks turned over, and several of them were damaged.
Baleária says that there was no damage to the ship itself and there were no injuries. Passengers checking their vehicles earlier today believed that better measures should have been taken. The intensity of the storm had been forecast.
Lifting work was carried out this morning to right the vehicles.
