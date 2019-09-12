The Balearics emergency services were called to 72 incidents of severe flooding. 10-09-2019 Archivo

The storms on Tuesday led to the Balearics emergency services being called to 148 incidents, 113 of these having been in Majorca. Among these incidents across the islands were ten boats that were adrift, 23 fallen trees, nine cuts to basic services and 72 for flooding.

In Majorca, the Guardia Civil had to rescue seventeen people. Three people in a house in Caimari were at risk after water rushed out of the torrent and into their property. In the Albufera area, three people had to be helped out of their home. Seven people in four vehicles were trapped by flood water in the Campanet area, while another person in a vehicle was trapped in Font de Sa Cala, Capdepera and three more people were on the Carretera Formentor in Puerto Pollensa.

The emergency services were also called to flooding incidents in Arta and Calvia. Various divisions of the Guardia Civil deployed 56 officers in dealing with the incidents.