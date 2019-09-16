General view of Cala Falco. 16-09-2019 Archives

Following the death of a 57-year-old Dutch tourist on Saturday, the Guardia Civil have not found evidence that the railing on a terrace at a property in Cala Vinyes was in a poor condition.

The victim was attempting to retrieve a ball that was being played with in the pool at the property, a holiday rental villa. It had lodged in some thicket just below the terrace. He was using a butterfly net and was supporting himself on the upper part of the railing. This gave way, the Guardia have concluded, because of his weight - over 100 kilos.

He fell some twenty metres onto rocks. His family called the emergency services, who needed a helicopter given the difficulty with getting to the victim. Medics spent three-quarters of an hour attempting to revive him but were unable to.