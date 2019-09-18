Environment
Minister suggests cruise operators agree with certain limits
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, tourism minister Iago Negueruela stated that the main cruise operators agree with the Balearic government that "it is not reasonable" if there are "four cruise ships in Palma at the same time". His remarks followed meetings held with the cruise industry in Hamburg last week.
The minister stressed the need to reduce polluting emissions and expressed confidence in a new Emissions Control Area being created that will limit the use of the most contaminating fuels in the Mediterranean.
Negueruela was responding to a question from Sergio Rodríguez of Vox, who accused the government of driving away cruise ship passengers on the pretext of supposed harm caused by cruise ships which is not backed up by studies and reports.
