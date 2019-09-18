Oscar winner Asif Kapadia will be in Mallorca. 17-09-2019 R.C.

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia is to be the guest of honour at this year's Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, which takes place in Palma next month. Kapadia's "Amy", about singer Amy Winehouse, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. "Senna", his documentary about racing driver Ayrton Senna won a BAFTA. His most recent documentary film is "Diego Maradona".

Sandra Seeling Lipski, the founder of the film festival, says that it will a great honour to welcome Asif Kapadia as winner of the Evolution Vision Prize for 2019 and to celebrate "a visionary filmmaker, who inspires audiences, breaks frontiers and unites cultures".

Kapadia will therefore be added to others who have been honoured by the festival, such as Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. There will be a special showing of "Amy" during the festival, after which there will be a question and answer session with Kapadia.

In general terms, and in keeping with a mission to unite cultures and people, Lipski is highlighting its commitment to gender equality. "In a world of fake news and gender inequality, the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is a platform for raw, diverse and inclusive storytelling. This is demonstrated by the fact that 50% of filmmakers for this year's festival are women."