Education
"Brain washing" of pupils
The far right Vox party will be visiting almost 50 schools and colleges across the Balearics in the coming weeks to ensure that pupils are not being "brain washed" by the teaching in Catalan.
The party, which has three members of the Balearic Parliament and four councillors on the city council, is concerned that children of all ages are being indoctronised with the Catalan language programmes of some schools.
Vox wants Catalan to be replaced by Castillan (Spanish) as the language of the class-room.
The party asked for parliamentary approval to make the visits.
