Cabrera's National Park. 21-09-2019 L.T.

Shares:

Dual responsibilities for the Cabrera National Park have meant that two research projects have had to seek two sets of permission from the regional environment ministry and the national ministry for ecological transition.

The two projects have to do with studies of rays and sperm whales. The permissions have been granted, but the fact of there having been the need to approach two different governmental bodies highlights a consequence of the recent expansion of the park. The national government has claimed responsibility for the whole of the expanded area - 80,000 hectares of sea to add to the original 10,000 hectares of land and sea.

The Balearic government has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court, claiming that state law on biodiversity envisages regional authority management of external waters if there is a so-called ecological continuity; in other words, the expansion of the existing park.