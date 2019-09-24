Shares:

The SOS Animal Party on the boulevard in Puerto Portals on Sunday attracted some 2,500 people, many of whom took their dogs with them. Around 10,000 euros were raised for the Asociación SOS Animal. The money will go towards improvements and maintenance at the association's refuge and the cost of food and medicine.

This was the seventeenth party. A benefit market sold secondhand books, games, clothes and accessories for dogs. There were various food stalls and children's workshops, while the tombola had prizes which had been gifted by hotels and restaurants.

The dog show and contest started at 4pm. Some fifty dogs were entered. Mika, from Calvia's Civil Protection, won the mongrel prize; Tropita de Rennè was the winner in the "senior" class; and Safira, a Great Dane, took the pedigree prize.

The Asociación SOS Animal has been rescuing and caring for abandoned animals for the past 24 years. It is involved in a birth control project as part of an effort to reduce the number of abandoned animals and raises awareness of the need for neutering.