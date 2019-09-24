Police
Palma murder suspect jailed
A Palma judge has ordered that 78-year-old Antonio Silva be held on remand in prison after a man in his fifties was killed in Palma's Son Gotleu district in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The owner of an apartment on the Calle Indalecio Prieto, he was apparently attacked by Silva, who slit his throat with a pair of scissors. He was in a highly critical condition when emergency services arrived.
In cardiorespiratory arrest brought about by hemorrhagic shock, he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital but died shortly afterwards.
Bail has been denied.
