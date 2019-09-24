Tourism
Thomas Cook Majorca chaos continues
At least 16 Thomas Cook flights bound for the UK have been cancelled today as the local authorities hold crisis meetings to try and reduce the impact in the Balearics and help stranded passengers as much as possible.
Top level talks are going to held in Madrid at midday in a bid to draw up new measures to tackle the problem.
Some clients have complained of having been forced to either pay up or leave by hotels contracted by Thomas Cook.
Balearic authorities have as yet made no comment this morning regarding guests being kicked out.
It is also understood that Majorcan tourism tycoons are hovering over Thomas Cook's offices and hotels in Majorca and across Spain, in particular the Canary Islands.
There have also been complaints from stranded holiday makers that hoteliers have put their prices up.
