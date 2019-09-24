Scene where the incident took place in Palma. 24-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

A 70-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning after falling from a balcony at an apartment on the Calle Francesc Frontera in Coll d'en Rabassa, Palma.

She fell onto the ground floor terrace while she was cleaning the balcony. When emergency medics arrived, all they could do was certify her death.

The National Police are investigating the circumstances of what would appear to have been an accidental fall.