Crime
Colonia San Jordi murder suspect jailed, no bail
Celestino Rodríguez, accused of the murder of Ika Hoffmann in Colonia Sant Jordi on Sunday, was ordered to be held on remand in jail yesterday after he appeared in court in Manacor earlier.
He refused to make a statement to the judge and he had previously declined to make any statement when questioned by the Guardia Civil.
All he said was that he couldn’t remember anything.
Fifty-nine-year-old German Ika Hoffmann was stabbed five times in the chest and abdomen at around six o’clock on Sunday morning. It is understood that Ika had welcomed Celestino Rodríguez, also 59 and originally from Granada, into her apartment.
Some time before, she had learned that he was destitute.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.