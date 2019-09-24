Celestino Rodríguez in police custody. 24-09-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Celestino Rodríguez, accused of the murder of Ika Hoffmann in Colonia Sant Jordi on Sunday, was ordered to be held on remand in jail yesterday after he appeared in court in Manacor earlier.

He refused to make a statement to the judge and he had previously declined to make any statement when questioned by the Guardia Civil.

All he said was that he couldn’t remember anything.

Fifty-nine-year-old German Ika Hoffmann was stabbed five times in the chest and abdomen at around six o’clock on Sunday morning. It is understood that Ika had welcomed Celestino Rodríguez, also 59 and originally from Granada, into her apartment.

Some time before, she had learned that he was destitute.

