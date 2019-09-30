Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Southerlies continuing to contribute to high end-September temperatures and sunny conditions. Northerly air coming in on Wednesday looks as if it will bring some rain to all parts.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 30 September
28C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
28C Deya
28C Palma
29C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Tuesday, 1 October
29C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
28C Deya
28C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
31.4C Sa Pobla
29.9C Pollensa
29.8C Sineu
