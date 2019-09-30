Fine weather for the last day of September. 30-09-2019 Archive

Shares:

Southerlies continuing to contribute to high end-September temperatures and sunny conditions. Northerly air coming in on Wednesday looks as if it will bring some rain to all parts.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 30 September

28C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

28C Deya

28C Palma

29C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Tuesday, 1 October

29C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

28C Deya

28C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

31.4C Sa Pobla

29.9C Pollensa

29.8C Sineu