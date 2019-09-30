Isaac Marta

Isaac Marta, was a footballer and played in the Porto Cristo youth team.

Seventeen-year-old Isaac Marta from Porto Cristo was killed on Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a wall along the road between S'Illot and Cala Morlanda.

The accident occurred around half ten. Isaac was delivering a pizza. When he didn't arrive, the customer rang the pizza restaurant, which was unable to make contact with him and raised the alarm with the emergency services.

A talented young footballer, Isaac's death prompted the Balearics Football Federation to express its dismay and to pass on its condolences to family, friends and the Porto Cristo football club.

