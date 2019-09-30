Fatal accident
Seventeen-year-old killed in motorcycle accident
Seventeen-year-old Isaac Marta from Porto Cristo was killed on Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a wall along the road between S'Illot and Cala Morlanda.
The accident occurred around half ten. Isaac was delivering a pizza. When he didn't arrive, the customer rang the pizza restaurant, which was unable to make contact with him and raised the alarm with the emergency services.
?? OBITUARI | La FFIB està consternada per la mort anit passada en accident de moto del jove Isaac Marta, juvenil del @portocristocf? FFIB (@FFIB_oficial) September 29, 2019
?? La FFIB vol traslladar als familiars, amics i al club el seu condol i es posa a disposició en el que pugui ajudar en aquest moment tan dur pic.twitter.com/kwuzo8WQvZ
A talented young footballer, Isaac's death prompted the Balearics Football Federation to express its dismay and to pass on its condolences to family, friends and the Porto Cristo football club.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.