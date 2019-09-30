Child abandonment
Arrested for going out and leaving three children at home
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the National Police arrested a Spanish woman for abandoning three children and having left them at home.
The woman's ex-husband, the father of two of the children, became aware via Facebook that she had gone out and had left the children at home. He called the National Police at twenty minutes to one on Sunday morning and then went to the address in the bullring area of Palma. He saw that his four-year-old daughter was apparently hooked to the bars of the apartment balcony.
When the police arrived, a 13-year-old boy - a child from a different relationship - answered the door. The officers asked him to contact his mother, but he said that he didn't have her phone number.
The four-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy, the father's other child, were taken away by him. The officers waited until the mother returned, which she did around half past one. She was arrested, and the 13-year-old was placed in the care of the woman's sister.
