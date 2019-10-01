The Christmas lights in Palma this year will be switched on by a citizens' group that is to be selected by online voting. 27-11-2018 J. AGUIRRE

The Christmas lights in Palma this year will be switched on by a citizens' group that is to be selected by a participative process, i.e. online voting.

Involving citizens' groups in the lights is within the framework of the town hall's theme of "Palma, city of the future". This is all about promoting "values of solidarity and cooperation among the whole citizenship". Each year, therefore, a citizens' group is to play a central role in a moment "as special" as the switching-on of the lights, which this year will be on Thursday, 28 November at 7pm.

In order to be shortlisted for the voting, via a specific website - tufaspalma.cat - citizens' groups, which must be not-for-profit, will need to present proposals related to the switching-on. According to the town hall, this means an understanding of the future "as a reconciliation between people, nature and technology".