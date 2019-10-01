The barbecue was installed behind some bushes, a few metres from the shore. 30-09-2019 Michel's

Twenty-five Germans face charges of an offence against the environment and of disobeying authority because of a barbecue at the Cala Egos beach in Andratx (Majorca).

This cove is between Puerto Andratx and Sant Elm and is a protected area within the Tramuntana Mountains. On Saturday, the 25 Germans arrived in 4x4 vehicles that were parked by the beach and set up a butane gas barbecue, a diesel-fuelled generator and a number of tables and chairs.

The Guardia Civil became aware of all this. Officers told the group that barbecues are prohibited on public domain land and most certainly in a protected natural area. This warning was ignored. The Guardia Civil returned later on with Andratx police officers and agents from the regional ports authority. All 25 were asked for identification and have been reported.