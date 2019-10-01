Incident
Arrested for setting fire to hypermarket sign
For the past couple of months, two brothers have been living in a van that they park in the car park at the Carrefour hypermarket on Avenida General Riera, Palma.
On Sunday, one of the two set fire to a car park sign. Security guards witnessed this and called the police. National Police officers searched the van and found the lighter that was used. He admitted to the officers that he had set fire to the sign and said that he would do it again. He was arrested and then informed officers that, once he was released, he would "set Carrefour on fire".
The brothers, who are of no fixed abode, are originally from Pollensa. The one who was arrested is 29. Officers are investigating any possible connection between the Carrefour incident and rubbish container fires in the General Riera area.
