Joan the cat was sprayed with acid on Monday. 03-10-2019 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Bunyola association for the protection of cats has taken to Facebook in denouncing a serious case of animal mistreatment. One of the cats which it cares for, called Joan, was sprayed with hydrochloric acid. He suffered burns to the legs, back, snout, tongue and throat.

The association says that a resident of Bunyola sprayed the cat because it was on steps leading to his terrace, and adds that "we still can't comprehend it", the incident having happened on Monday. A volunteer found the cat foaming at the mouth. Thanks to the speedy response of a vet, Joan's life was saved. Bunyola police are investigating the incident.