The Soller / Fornalutx route will be called "Personalities of the Mountains". 04-10-2019 A.V.

The Council of Majorca is to spend just under 100,000 euros in promoting the first ten Tramuntana Mountains Cultural Routes, which will have starting-points in each of the twenty municipalities covered by the mountain range.

The investment will be 98,475 euros. It will go on the publication of a book (5,000 copies), the printing of 320,000 leaflets, the installation of forty information posts, advertising in the twenty municipalities, and the design of a website - rutesculturalsserra.cat.

Over 40,000 will be spent on the information posts and the advertising displays in the municipalities; 16,000 will be for the books and leaflets; and 14,500 for the website. The rest of the investment is for project coordination.

The routes include: Andratx "View of the Coast"; Escorca "Spirituality and Religion"; Pollensa "Artists and Landscape"; and Soller / Fornalutx "Personalities of the Mountains".