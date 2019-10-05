Environment
100,000 euros for Tramuntana cultural routes
The Council of Majorca is to spend just under 100,000 euros in promoting the first ten Tramuntana Mountains Cultural Routes, which will have starting-points in each of the twenty municipalities covered by the mountain range.
The investment will be 98,475 euros. It will go on the publication of a book (5,000 copies), the printing of 320,000 leaflets, the installation of forty information posts, advertising in the twenty municipalities, and the design of a website - rutesculturalsserra.cat.
Over 40,000 will be spent on the information posts and the advertising displays in the municipalities; 16,000 will be for the books and leaflets; and 14,500 for the website. The rest of the investment is for project coordination.
The routes include: Andratx "View of the Coast"; Escorca "Spirituality and Religion"; Pollensa "Artists and Landscape"; and Soller / Fornalutx "Personalities of the Mountains".
