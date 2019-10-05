The National Police have arrested 3 men in connection with the incident. 03-10-2019 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Three Spanish and Ecuadorean males aged between 21 and 23 have been arrested by the National Police in connection with a stabbing at Palma's wifi park by the Guardia Civil's headquarters on the Calle Manuel Azaña.

The stabbing incident occurred on the nineteenth of last month. There had been a previous incident at the end of August when the male victim was beaten up by the three in the park and suffered a broken nose. On the second occasion, at around 11pm, he was with some friends in the park when he was attacked by the three and stabbed three times in the back with an awl. His watch and silver chain were stolen.