What's On
Spotlight on the North - What's on
ALCUDIA FAIR
Today, 5 October
- From 10.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 11.00-13.00: Children’s play area. Plaça Carles V.
- 12.00: Opening of the animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church).
- 16.30: S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent - bigheads troupes from the town hall.
- 19.30-21.30: Horse show in the animals zone.
- 19.30-21.30: Music from Black Dolphins. Passeig Pere Ventayol.
- 23.00: Night party with Val Nou and DJs. Plaça Carles V.
Tomorrow, 6 October
- 09.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, classic bikes. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church).
- From 10.00: Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia.
- 10.00: Dignitaries and pipers.
- 10.30: Horse skills in the Animals zone.
- 11.00-12.00: Karate. Plaça Carles V.
- 12.00-14.00: Music from Taleca. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.
- 18.00: Ball de bot - Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Tramundança. Plaça Carles V.
CAN PICAFORT, SALADINA ART FEST
Tomorrow, 6 October
- 10.30: Children’s mural painting workshop. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18.
- 13.30: Visit to the murals on buildings in Can Picafort.
SA POBLA, OPPORTUNITIES FAIR
Today, 5 October
- 09.00-20.00: Local businesses selling at special prices; 18.00: Modern ballroom dance. Plaça Major.
SA POBLA
Wednesday, 9 October
- 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.
PLAYA DE MURO, Vi&Art
Friday, 11 October
- 19.30-22.30: Wine tasting and art exhibition - Twelve Majorcan bodegas; Seven artists. In front of the municipal building, Carretera Arta.
MUSIC MAKERS CONCERTS
Wednesday, 9 October
- 7:30pm at the Casa De Cultura in the Alcudia Old Town
Saturday, 12 October
- 7.30pm at the Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa
The Music Makers will be singing great songs from The Shows: Oliver, Evita, King and I, Godspell, Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, West Side Story and Carousel. These much-loved songs will provide plenty of chance for the audience to sing-a-long. Tickets are available on the door and all proceeds go to Majorca charities.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.