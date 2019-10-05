The Music Makers will perform 2 concerts this coming week. 05-10-2019 Andrew Ede

ALCUDIA FAIR

Today, 5 October

From 10.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 11.00-13.00: Children’s play area. Plaça Carles V.

12.00: Opening of the animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church).

16.30: S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent - bigheads troupes from the town hall.

19.30-21.30: Horse show in the animals zone.

19.30-21.30: Music from Black Dolphins. Passeig Pere Ventayol.

23.00: Night party with Val Nou and DJs. Plaça Carles V.

Tomorrow, 6 October

09.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, classic bikes. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church).

From 10.00: Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia.

10.00: Dignitaries and pipers.

10.30: Horse skills in the Animals zone.

11.00-12.00: Karate. Plaça Carles V.

12.00-14.00: Music from Taleca. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

18.00: Ball de bot - Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Tramundança. Plaça Carles V.

CAN PICAFORT, SALADINA ART FEST

Tomorrow, 6 October

10.30: Children’s mural painting workshop. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18.

13.30: Visit to the murals on buildings in Can Picafort.

SA POBLA, OPPORTUNITIES FAIR

Today, 5 October

09.00-20.00: Local businesses selling at special prices; 18.00: Modern ballroom dance. Plaça Major.

SA POBLA

Wednesday, 9 October

18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

PLAYA DE MURO, Vi&Art

Friday, 11 October

19.30-22.30: Wine tasting and art exhibition - Twelve Majorcan bodegas; Seven artists. In front of the municipal building, Carretera Arta.

MUSIC MAKERS CONCERTS

Wednesday, 9 October

7:30pm at the Casa De Cultura in the Alcudia Old Town

Saturday, 12 October

7.30pm at the Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa

The Music Makers will be singing great songs from The Shows: Oliver, Evita, King and I, Godspell, Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, West Side Story and Carousel. These much-loved songs will provide plenty of chance for the audience to sing-a-long. Tickets are available on the door and all proceeds go to Majorca charities.