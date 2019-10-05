Weather
Today's weather
Clear sunny skies this morning, after a misty start for some, with light coastal breezes.
It is expected to be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of some localised showers.
Highs of 28º and lows of 16º, humidity is up slightly at 75%.
