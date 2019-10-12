Tourism
Palma mayor accepts that town hall cannot regulate cruise ships
Palma mayor José Hila recognises that the town hall has no competence for regulating cruise ships. He was speaking yesterday following comments by the president of the State Ports, Salvador de la Encina, on Thursday. De la Encina made clear that neither the town hall nor the regional government has any legal power in respect of cruise ship regulation. The State Ports president said that everything depended on the willingness of cruise operators to self-regulate.
Hila observed that the town hall has understood this, which was why there were meetings with cruise operators at the recent Hamburg fair. "We were told that they were willing to talk." He added that the government and the town hall want to arrive at an agreement, and noted that the State Ports authority is in agreement that "something must be done".
The mayor stressed that it was fortunate that the Balearics Ports Authority (the State Ports regional wing) is "very aligned with the interests of the city and has shown itself to be on many occasions".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.