Councillor for the Environment and Animal Welfare, Ramón Perpinyà, is under pressure to explain what, if any, action he intends to take with regards to the welfare of Palma’s carriage horses. 14-10-2019 GRUP SERRA

Palma Councillor for the Environment and Animal Welfare, Ramón Perpinyà, has said that the new animal welfare bylaw will put the emphasis on inspections to ensure that pets are well taken care of by their owners.

Perpinyà also said that he does not consider that limiting the number of animals in a single-family or multi-family property is either viable or necessary, “but more inspections to ensure the welfare of the animals” will be carried out and response from the authorities will be much quicker in the case of a complaint.

Perpinyà explained that he has contacted the different animal organisations, which have already received draft copies of his proposals, and opposition parties in order to finally reach an agreement and draw up a new bylaw.

Sticking point

However, there may be a sticking point.The previous white paper, which was never actually approved, included the restriction to the number of dogs, cats or similar pets could be kept in multi-family properties.

The councillor said “there will be a regulation that ensures that all animals are well cared for, but I cannot say that there will be a restriction on the number of pets per household because if a person proves that he or she has sufficient space and has a number of animals in excellent condition, there will be no problem but, on the other hand, if another person has only two or three animals on but they are in poor condition, they cannot continue to own them, it is not enough to be a great animal lover, pets will have to be well cared for,” he stressed.

The current bylaw, according to the councillor, “has become outdated and needs to be reformed and approved as soon as possible.”

Perpinyà is not in favour of charging a fee for the possession of animals, as some parties have previously suggested, “for now it is not something that is being studied,” he admits.

Carriage horses

He is, however, under pressure to explain what, if any, action he intends to take with regards to the welfare of Palma’s carriage horses and any new animal welfare bylaws will be scrutinised to see if they address the burning issue of bullfighting which continues to be a major bone of contention in Palma.