23-10-2019

The II Congress of Law & Animal Protection began in Palma on Wednesday to discuss animal cruelty.

Lawyer and coordinator of the Animal Rights Commission of the Balearic Bar, Manuel Molina, told delegates that the Balearic laws on animal abuse are out of date.

"Right now, in the Balearic Islands there are hundreds of guard dogs that are chained up all day often without food, water or shelter from the elements, and when one dog dies,” he said, “it is just exchanged for another one and that’s allowed by law.” Molina also said keeping horses in galleys and confining dolphins in water parks was unacceptable.

The first issue the delegates addressed was how to file complaints with the administration when situations do not constitute a crime and what to do when the public authorities do not act.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, agreed that the current regulations don’t go far enough and reminded delegates that although the Balearic Islands was one of the first Autonomies to introduce an Animal Welfare Law it was issued nearly 30 years ago and needs to be updated.

The delegates have also discussed the judicial investigation of crimes against animals and what role, if any, the Guardia Civil has in cases of animal abuse.

Yesterday afternoon, the work of the Office of the Environment Prosecutor was be addressed at a round table with leaders from the Balearic Islands and Valencia, Rosario García and Eduardo Olmedo and the Balearic Islands prosecutor, Miguel Nuevo and they will also analyse the legislation on potentially dangerous breeds of dogs.

The Animal Rights Commission of the Bar Association, which was launched eight years ago, offers free information and advice and expedites possible complaints in cases of animal abuse.