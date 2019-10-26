Events
A day at the races, Hats & Horses in Palma
It is a beautiful day in Palma and hundreds of people turned up to the Majorcan premiere of Hats & Horses at the Son Pardo racetrack in Palma.
The 'Ascot style' event has previously been held in Minorca, however this year it has come to Palma. Ariadna Vilata,the event organiser, said “the Majorca environment brings the idea of sea, summer and good weather into the event.”
The jockeys rode in the Spanish tradition of trotting, which sees them sitting in a small carriage behind the horse, being pulled along at speed.
