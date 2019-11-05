Incident
"Political prisoner" painting on Pollensa roads
Pollensa's mayor Tomeu Cifre has criticised the daubing of yellow bows and the word "llibertat" on roads in the municipality. These are a clear reference to the Catalonia "political prisoners".
The bows and the words appeared on the Formentor road by the Colomer mirador and on the road from Pollensa to Lluc. Cifre was especially critical because they have appeared at a time when the campaign for Sunday's general election is in full swing. The mayor added that the town hall wouldn't be removing them; these are roads for which the Council of Majorca has responsibility.
The Council's transport department has discussed the matter with the contractor for road maintenance. They are looking at the best way of removing the paint without damaging the surface of the roads.
There is particular urgency with the painting on the Lluc road. This Saturday, which is the so-called day of reflection before the election, the popular Dijous Bo Rally takes place. The rally uses this road and attracts a large number of people to this particular location.
