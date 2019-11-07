Business
Majorcan is fourth richest person in Spain
The richest 100 people in Spain made 1.5 billion euros more than they did last year, according to the 2019 Forbes’ List.
Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega is right at the top. He raked in 63.7 billion euros in 2019, which is 5 billion more than last year and ten times the second richest person on the list, his daughter Sandra, who has a net worth of 6 billion euros.
Ortega is the co-founder of the Inditex Group, which owns Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Uterqüe and he’s the richest retailer in the world.
According to Forbes, the billionaire topped up his earnings by making shrewd real estate investments in Madrid, Barcelona, London, Chicago, Miami and New York.
Third place on the Forbes’ List went to Ferrovial owner, Rafeal del Pino, with 4.1 billion, which is one billion more than the Majorcan Iberostar President, Miguel Fluxa who was 4th, followed by Mercadona President, Juan Roig, who’s the 5th richest person in Spain with 2.7 billion.
Singer, Julio Iglesias dropped to 37th this year with earnings of €800 million and is the only person on the Forbes’ List who’s not exclusively from the world of business.
