Environment
Diesel ban suspended until 2025
The ban on diesel cars in the Balearic Islands has been suspended until 2025 and plans to prohibit new vehicles with above zero emissions from January 1, 2035 have also been aborted.
The Employers' Associations, Dealers, and Car Rental Companies have welcomed the decision to suppress the ban saying it caused uncertainty amongst consumers and had a negative effect on sales.
The Ministry of Territorial Policy say the ban contravened traffic regulations and limited the circulation of motor vehicles.
The changes must now be approved by the Constitutional Court.
